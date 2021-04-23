Religious leaders urge people to follow COVID protocols

Religious leaders are calling on followers to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Ministry for Health.

They have acknowledged the work of front-liners and are urging the public to play their part to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Following government restrictions, the Methodist Church of Fiji President, Reverend Ili Vunisinuwai says it will also support the fight against COVID-19 through prayer.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Muslim League President, Hafiz Khan says authorities know what they are doing and is calling on people to follow their instructions.

“They know what they are doing, we have to follow the rules, because it is very important that this thing does not get out of hand.”

Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratanidhi Sabha of Fiji National President Sarju Prasad says they have has suspended all gatherings, telling their members to pray at home.

“I am calling upon each of our mandalis, each of our pundits and all our religious group leaders please pray for our people and our country as a whole.”

The Ministry of Health has directed that no religious service be held until further notice as it works to contain the current wave of COVID19.