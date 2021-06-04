Home

Religious leaders urge Fijians to vaccinate

Shweta Vandana Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @shwetaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 12:56 pm
Fiji Muslim League President, Hafiz Khan, Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong and Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji national president Sarju Prasad.

Religious leaders have decried attempts to prevent Fijians from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on the basis of their faith.

These attempts at spreading misinformation are being countered by leaders of various beliefs urging people to get vaccinated because it saves lives.

Fiji Muslim League President, Hafiz Khan says nothing should stand in the way of Fijians getting vaccinated, and scare tactics on social media must be ignored.

“Our members and the whole nation supports this effort to have Fiji fully vaccinated. Religiously nor anything else we as our group have found any reason to discourage people from getting vaccinated and we are working very hard to make sure that our staff our various worker’s executives are working towards making sure that people go and get vaccinated as soon as possible. So we encourage people to have them vaccinated.”

Fiji Council of Churches President, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says the right thing to do is getting vaccinated.

“In the phase of the pandemic like this, getting medicine, getting vaccinated, getting the anti-biotic or whatever medicines that help protect the common good it is our duty it is the right thing to do the moral thing to do and it is to get vaccinated.”

With some people still procrastinating the Ministry of Health is again encouraging people to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

