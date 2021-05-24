Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says reviews will continue to be carried out on COVID safe protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health.

Hill says they’re in regular talks with the Ministry on the latest developments on the deadly coronavirus.

He adds all decisions need to be guided by science and data.

Article continues after advertisement

“I feel really confident that the Ministry and Doctor Fong, and so on are looking at that data. You know Fiji can be really proud that we’ve made quick decisions when we’ve seen the data and made things easier and I am pretty confident that that will happen going forward.”

Fiji opened its international border on December 1st, and since then thousands of tourists visited our shores and returned safely.