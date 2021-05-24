Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

Regular reviews will continue: MoH

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 28, 2022 5:00 am
Doctor James Fong. [File Photo]

International travel will continue to need ongoing reviews says Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

He says they note the World Health Organizations advice that national authorities should lift or ease international traffic bans, as they do not provide added value, and continue to contribute to the economic and social stress in countries.

The WHO says in addition, this can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by dis-incentivizing countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctors Fong says Fiji will however continue to apply a multi-layered risk mitigation approach to potentially delay the exportation or importation of the new variant.

He adds this includes the use of entry/exit screening, testing, or quarantine of travelers.

Doctor Fong says these measures should be informed by a risk assessment process and be commensurate with the risk, time-limited, and applied with respect to travelers’ dignity, comfort, convenience, and rights.

He says they will continue to ensure adequate measures are in place so that all travelers are screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, are vaccinated, and adhere to public health and social measures at all times.

