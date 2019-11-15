Regular COVID-19 testing prioritized

The Ministry of Health continues to test regularly for the Coronavirus.

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says despite no new cases in more than 40 days, they continue to test any and all suspected cases referred to them.

Fiji initially had 18 cases of COVID-19, 15 patients have recovered so far.

“The testing that we do, we do on a regular basis. As I’ve said, overall in terms of testing, we test using the WHO criteria and we expand that even beyond the WHO criteria so that the amount of tests that we do continue to be at the numbers at which we have been testing. We haven’t reduced the testing.”

Dr. Waqainabete says the three active COVID-19 patients who have been in isolation in Navua for more than two months now continue to be tested.

He says they are currently tested on a weekly basis.

The Health Minister notes that with the comprehensive testing mechanisms now available to them, the tests can be sensitive and is able to pick up any remnants of the virus.

The three active Coronavirus cases comprises of a 28 year old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 12-year girl, all of whom are residents of Suva.