Reduction in quarantine period considered

The Ministry of Health is escalating its repatriation measures to the Northern Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are looking at revising some of the quarantine conditions based on the science around the Delta variant.

Doctor Fong says that will likely look at shortening the quarantine period.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are some indications of studies that came out of China. It indicates that people get positive faster with the COVID virus. That means if incubation is shorter then we can shorten the quarantine period.”

He adds further clarification is needed because if the Ministry will shorten the quarantine period then other measures will need to be implemented to mitigate the extra risk.

Doctor Fong adds they are also strengthening the line listing for positive cases and vulnerable persons.

The Permanent Secretary says they are ensuring better access to clinical outreach capability and retrieval services for those on the list and are also strengthening the clinical care protocols.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard