Reduction in FNPF contribution is a positive mechanism

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 30, 2020 4:25 pm
The reduction in Fiji National Provident Fund contribution is a positive mechanism for both businesses and employees.

Fiji Chamber of Commerce President, Dr Nur Bano Ali says this will help employers sustain their businesses and cash flow which is a critical issue at this point in time.

Dr Ali says this will minimize job losses and hour reductions.

“That helps the businesses to cushion the effects of reduced hours and its impact. No business wants to lay people off or have reduced hours because it’s a very sad and hard thing to do.”

It is believed that the impact of COVID-19 has further depressed domestic business activity, which had been impacted by the global economic slowdown since 2019.

