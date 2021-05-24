Recoveries improve as case numbers drop

Fiji has recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there have also been 103 new recoveries.

This means that there are now 12,841 active cases.

Dr Fong says there are no new COVID-19 deaths to report today.

However, there have been 7 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients classified as non-COVID deaths.

There have now been 624 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 622 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Permanent Secretary says there are currently 83 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

43 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital and 40 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Four patients are considered to be in severe condition, and three are in critical condition.

Fiji has recorded a total of 51,023 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 37,080 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard