Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event

The Ministry of Health has found that a funeral was held recently with nearly 100 people in attendance.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says that reckless gathering could potentially result in another super-spreader event.

Dr Fong has reiterated that only ten people are allowed to attend a funeral and it applies before, during and after the funeral ceremonies.

He adds no social gatherings are allowed.

The Permanent Secretary says if we don’t respect those rules, then we will have more of our loved ones to bury due to the loss of life that can result from COVID-19.

He adds through adherence to health measures, severe outcomes can be prevented and the most vulnerable in the society can be protected.