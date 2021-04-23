Home

Recent price hike of face masks a concern in North

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 10:41 am

There are concerns over the recent price hike of face masks in Labasa.

Labasa/Savusavu Special Administrator Doreen Robinson says some retailers are taking advantage of the current situation to gain more money.

From last week, surgical face masks were selling for 50 cents and a dollar each.

This week, shops and street vendors are selling them for $2 and $2.50

Robinson says this is a time to be united and not a time to take advantage of Fijians.

“Maybe that’s a little bit too expensive for a lot of people. I think we all need to try a little bit harder and retailers – get your prices down on masks. Hand them out for free if you can and just encourage everybody to come on board.”

Robinson says authorities are working to ensure the North remains COVID-19 free and it is essential that everyone adheres to the COVID-19 protocols.

