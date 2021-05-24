REACH programme assists with vaccination

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation led REACH programme has been assisting the COVID-19 vaccination campaign since May this year.

Minister Rosy Akbar says this is also an opportunity to expand COVID-19 awareness and strengthen service delivery to vulnerable communities.

Akbar adds the three mobile REACH buses have been useful travelling around the designated Suva area, offering a walk-in service to any Fijian this week.

[Source: Fijian Government]

She has also conveyed appreciation to all front line workers who have sacrificed their safety and their family time.

Minister Akbar also encouraged all Fijians to get vaccinated, so that we can protect our families, friends and communities with the aim to bring back normalcy.

