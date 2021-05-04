Home

Ration packs requests coming in

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 16, 2021 4:25 pm

Fijians in the Suva Nausori lockdown area are already putting in requests for food rations through the *161# helpline.

Ministry of Economy Coordinator Kamal Gounder says requests are coming through the Vodafone and Dicigel portal.

FBC News visited the Ministry’s logistics unit in Walu Bay, Suva and saw trucks loaded with ration and ready to be rolled out as required.

Article continues after advertisement

Gounder says they are finalizing data coming before the trucks are deployed.

He adds they are also ensuring the requests are genuine so that rations reach only those who need it.

During the last lockdown, there were multiple requests from the same household with more than 100,000 calls to the 161 helpline.

The lockdown area has been divided into 11 zones for ease of distribution.

