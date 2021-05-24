Home

Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 30, 2021 4:16 pm

The government through New World Supermarket has provided food packs to homes within the Namara Tiri lockdown area in Labasa.

Resident Shivani Singh says they didn’t have time to stock up on food and supplies when the lockdown happened.

The food packs contain essential food items and sanitary supplies enough to last a week.

Singh’s husband Anivesh Kumar says they were getting worried about what to eat and were pleased to hear that food packs would be delivered.

Another resident Parvin Kumar says there are 10 people in his home and the food pack will be enough to feed them for a he week.

Kumar is thanking government for its assistance.

There are 17 households in the lockdown area.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

