Rapid test kit imports restricted

The Ministry of Health will only consider Fiji Medicinal Products Board’s approved COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Tests kits from tomorrow.

This follows the upsurge in the import of RDT kits noted by the Ministry of Health.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says some of these imports are not yet approved for use by any reliable medical authorities.

Doctor Fong says the import of any medical testing device must have prior authorization from the Fiji Medicinal Products Board (FMPB) in order to be imported and sold in Fiji.

Importers are advised to apply for the appropriate import license from FMPB prior to the arrival of the kits into Fiji.