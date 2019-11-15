Ram Naumi celebration to continue says Sanatan Dharam

The Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji says Hindus around the country can celebrate Ram Naumi as there are no restrictions at the moment.

Ram Naumi is a spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama.

The celebration starts next Wednesday for nine days.

Sabha secretary Vijendra Prakash says Hindus can continue with their preparations however, they have also been advised to follow precautionary measures in place for COVID-19.

“If they are sick or if they are coughing or sneezing then they must consult their nearest hospitals and at the same time they must remain in doors and they are requested not to participate in gatherings including Ram Naumi however if the government will try and ask us for non gathering than we will announce to the people”.

Prakash says they don’t want people to panic and to co-operate.

He has also urged people to pray not only for Fiji but for the entire world.

The Sabha has also applied for a permit to hold its Annual Convention during the Easter break next month, and is awaiting approval.