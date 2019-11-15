Rakiraki farmer digs into savings to provide for family

A Rakiraki farmer’s plan to buy a house is slowly fading away as she digs into her savings to provide for her family during this difficult period.

Speaking to FBC News, Uatelogapila Manuhabai revealed that the current pandemic has affected her business.

Manuhabai says before COVID-19 she would make more than $100 a day but now it would even be lucky if she earns more than $5.

“The money that we have kept and also because we are renting, we kept some good money like to buy a small piece of land and to build a house but it won’t happen in this time of crisis. All the money I’ve kept I have gone to withdraw and its all gone now.”

She says her husband is also a farmer and they have two children.

Logapila says they were also supplying to a few resort and hotels however this has stopped as the virus continues to take its toll on the tourism industry.