Rakiraki containment zone lifted

The Rakiraki containment zone has been lifted as of today.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that all the checkpoints in Rakiraki have now been lifted.

Rakiraki was declared a containment zone last month following two positive COVID-19 cases.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiserelagi Village, Nanukuloa Village and Dokonavatu were declared as containment zones.

Meanwhile, there is still no word on whether any further action will be taken in regards to the Muanikoso area in Nasinu, where five have tested positive yesterday.

We have asked the Health Ministry about the matter and expect a reply soon.