Rakiraki containment zone lifted

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 12:00 pm
[Source: Google]

The Rakiraki containment zone has been lifted as of today.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that all the checkpoints in Rakiraki have now been lifted.

Rakiraki was declared a containment zone last month following two positive COVID-19 cases.

Naiserelagi Village, Nanukuloa Village and Dokonavatu were declared as containment zones.

Meanwhile, there is still no word on whether any further action will be taken in regards to the Muanikoso area in Nasinu, where five have tested positive yesterday.

We have asked the Health Ministry about the matter and expect a reply soon.

