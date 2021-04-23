Home

Rakiraki case a cause of concern

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 29, 2021 6:03 pm
[PHOTO: SUPPLIED]

Another case of COVID-19 from Rakiraki recorded today is a cause of concern for the Ministry of Health.

This is a 68-year-old man who was tested positive after presenting himself to authorities due to high fever.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says they are yet to identify his link to existing cases.

Close relatives of this man have been tested and are now being monitored.

Dr Fong says the Rakiraki man is the 110th case for the country since Fiji was exposed to the virus last year.

He adds says boundaries have been erected throughout the province of Rakiraki.

