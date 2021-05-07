Raiwaqa Health Centre to re-open post decontamination

All 37 staff of the Raiwaqa Health Centre have tested negative.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says following decontamination the ministry expects to re-open the facility.

Dr Fong says case 128, the nurse who tested positive yesterday had careFIJI installed and kept it running.

Article continues after advertisement

“She has told us she was diligent about mask-wearing. This is a positive sign, though we are still aggressively tracing her movements and identifying those she had contacted. Her husband, who is case number 129, also had careFIJI installed, though, for the most part, he did not travel. He spent most days at home which is a very good thing.”

Dr Fong says case 129 had cut off his chain of transmission before it had a chance to begin.

The permanent secretary says there are a few points of interest in the nurse’s travel history, but none are definitive as a source point of transmission.

He adds in response to these clusters the mobile screening teams will be targeting the Makoi, Kinoya, Saru and Raiwaqa areas over the next several days.

“I hope everyone is familiar with the screening procedure by now. My teams will go house-to-house checking individuals for COVID-like symptoms and asking simple questions to determine the travel history of Fijians in the area.”

Dr Fong has urged Fijians to honestly cooperate to ensure the operation is a success.