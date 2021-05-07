Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
LIVE: Seven more infected cases announced|Raiwaqa Health Centre to re-open post decontamination|No COVID-19 testing outside containment zones|New local cases point wider transmission|Ministry looks at alternative facilities|COVID-19 LIVE briefing|Teachers part of contact tracing teams|Outbreak will test healthcare system: Professor Baker|Residents of Raiwaqa and Raiwai staying indoors|Fijians make more runs to supermarkets|Ministry working on plans for students|Gratitude packs for frontliners|No lockdown for Suva: MOH|Most COVID-19 breaches in Southern Division|GPs step up to offer services in the West|Hundreds tested and swabbed in Raiwai and Raiwaqa|Police monitor social distancing|Wainitarawau still under lockdown|FNPF makes lockdown relief payment|COVID-19 vaccine arrives from Australia|WHO out to assist Fiji contain the spread of deadly virus|Suva nurse tests positive as four new cases emerge|No lockdown yet for Suva: Dr Fong|Contact tracing begins for Raiwaqa case|Tough choices needed: WHO|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Raiwaqa Health Centre to re-open post decontamination

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 7, 2021 8:30 pm

All 37 staff of the Raiwaqa Health Centre have tested negative.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says following decontamination the ministry expects to re-open the facility.

Dr Fong says case 128, the nurse who tested positive yesterday had careFIJI installed and kept it running.

Article continues after advertisement

“She has told us she was diligent about mask-wearing. This is a positive sign, though we are still aggressively tracing her movements and identifying those she had contacted. Her husband, who is case number 129, also had careFIJI installed, though, for the most part, he did not travel. He spent most days at home which is a very good thing.”

Dr Fong says case 129 had cut off his chain of transmission before it had a chance to begin.

The permanent secretary says there are a few points of interest in the nurse’s travel history, but none are definitive as a source point of transmission.

He adds in response to these clusters the mobile screening teams will be targeting the Makoi, Kinoya, Saru and Raiwaqa areas over the next several days.

“I hope everyone is familiar with the screening procedure by now. My teams will go house-to-house checking individuals for COVID-like symptoms and asking simple questions to determine the travel history of Fijians in the area.”

Dr Fong has urged Fijians to honestly cooperate to ensure the operation is a success.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.