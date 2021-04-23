Home

Ra source still not confirmed

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 29, 2021 6:07 pm
[SOURCE: GOOGLE]

The man who had tested positive for COVID-19 as announced yesterday, has still not been able to have had his source of infection identified.

Health officials say they have some leads in this case but there is no concrete evidence as yet.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says boundaries in Ra have been set, and the patient’s family are now in quarantine and have been swabbed for testing.

“With the preliminary data we have got, we have some clue but as we said before we will only release what we have verified but if the clue is not enough then as we said, we have discussed that this morning, to send the specimen overseas to see if it is similar genetically to one of the virus that is moving around.”

Doctor Fong adds they have also swabbed another 40 primary contacts of this individual and screened 406 others in Ra and results are pending.

 

