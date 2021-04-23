Home

Ra province implements curfew

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 4, 2021 4:51 pm
Matawailevu village [Source: Josaia Niudamu]

The Bose Vanua o Ra have agreed to place a curfew within the province from 5 pm to 5 am effective from yesterday.

Tui Nalawa, Ratu Epeli Niudamu says this will be monitored by the village headman and community members have been urged to avoid travel unless necessary.

He is urging all villagers to abide by the protocols and erase the mentality that their remoteness could protect them as the virus can appear anywhere at any time.

Article continues after advertisement

Niudamu says all villagers in Ra are on high alert following the confirmation of two COVID-19 cases from the province, where its source hasn’t been confirmed.

He is reminding the people of Ra to assist each other in these trying times and everyone must learn from the measles outbreak.

Niudamu also highlighted that families will be conducting their prayer in their respective homes seeking divine intervention in the fight against COVID-19.

He says total commitment and support from Fijians can help us defeat this deadly virus.

