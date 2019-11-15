Quarantine period extended to 28 days

The quarantine period for COVID-19 has been extended to 28 days.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirms this step is being taken after reports that the virus can remain with individuals for a longer period than earlier anticipated.

This applies to anyone who is newly quarantined, and those who are serving out their initial 14 day period.

Those who have ended their quarantine period will not go back into isolation but will be monitored by health ministry officials.

