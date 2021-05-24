Home

Quarantine-free travel to start gradually

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 6:55 pm

Quarantine-free travel with the entire world will not be implemented in one go.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says it will be gradual, starting with travelers from exclusive “green list” areas with similarly high rates of vaccination to Fiji and low test positivity rates.

Bainimarama says once 80% of adults are vaccinated, Fiji will be in a position to open quarantine-free travel with other countries that have deployed Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines used in Fiji.

“At this point, that includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Korea, Singapore, and parts of the USA. We will be establishing mutually recognized vaccine protocol agreements with these governments, which essentially shows that we are comfortable with their levels of vaccine coverage and that we can rely on the vaccine status of their travelers and, vice versa, that Fijians can prove their vaccine status when traveling abroad.”

Bainimarama says travelers from potential green list areas must be fully vaccinated and receive pre-departure approval, which will be easily obtained online.

He adds although these travelers will be fully vaccinated, they must also register a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of boarding their flight to Fiji.

“Once they arrive, these travelers can vacation in designated travel safe areas where they can enjoy the best of Fiji knowing that everyone they interact with will be fully vaccinated, from their fellow guests to the hotel staff, to the tour operators. We’re drawing up the boundaries of these travel safe areas in close cooperation with the tourism industry. We will have regular in-country testing and clear protocols in the event of breakthrough infections. At the rate we are going, we expect to be ready to accept travelers well before our goal of celebrating Christmas in Fiji with our friends from around the world.”

The Prime Minister says they are looking at re-opening international borders by November.

Well-established protocols for quarantine centres will remain for people who are not vaccinated or who are not traveling to Fiji from a green list country.

“And we are also accommodating for the long-awaited reunions between friends and family throughout the Fijian diaspora. Fully vaccinated travelers from green list countries can travel throughout Fiji after spending five days within a travel safe area and clearing another negative COVID-19 test result.”

Meanwhile, the next draw for the Win Together Vaccine Sweepstakes is on 10th October, where ten fully vaccinated winners will receive 5,100 dollars each.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.