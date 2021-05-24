Home

Qauia residents defiant despite major outbreak

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 25, 2021 4:20 pm

Some residents in Qauia, Lami, are refusing to cooperate with the Health Ministry.

Qauia represented the single largest community with COVID-19 cases after 153 people tested positive as of yesterday.

Turaga-ni-Koro, Savenaca Bulivakarua is warning the villagers that the virus is no joke and should not be taken lightly.

Bulivakarau admits that he also did not believe in the virus until it started affecting people in the settlement.

“This virus is real, we can see it now in Qauia, it’s affecting my community, it’s affecting my people. What we use to see on TV is happening right here in Qauia.”

Bulivakarua says despite the increasing number of infections some villagers remain defiant.

“One of the church leaders went against the Health Ministry yesterday. We have some that say that COVID-19 is all a lie. This will not keep us back from ensuring we follow the safety measures in place and keep us safe from the virus.”

His wife, Losena Bulivakarua says she is thankful that her family’s test results have come back negative.

“No one at home has tested positive so far. We are just doing the right thing here and don’t want to end up like other families who have tested positive.”

Police and the soldiers are monitoring the situation in Qauia ensuring all COVID-19 protocols are followed.

