Qauia lockdown area assisted with food ration

Around 1092 household packs have been delivered to Fijians in the Qauia lockdown area.

Round 2 of food rations were distributed in the Qauia lockdown are from the 2nd to 4th of July.

There are about 550 households in the lockdown area.

240 households have more than six members while there are 40 households with more than 12 or more members.

In round two of ration distribution, 550 household packs were distributed.

Residents living in the lockdown area also requested special items such as diapers, SMA infant formula, powdered milk and sanitary items which will be delivered today.

Round 3 of the household pack distribution will begin this Friday where another 550 household packs will be delivered from Friday.

