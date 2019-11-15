Public Service Vehicle to cease operations before 10pm

The Land Transport Authority is calling on all Public Service Vehicle operators to cease operations before 10pm tonight.

This is to ensure that staff can get home after work and fully comply with the provisions of the nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5am.

The Authority says all buses, taxis, minibuses, and licensed carriers must be off the roads before 10pm and may not operate before 5am.

The LTA says there will be no exemptions to the curfew restrictions.

Commuters are advised to contact their local bus, taxi, minibus or licensed carrier operators directly to seek information about first and last services outside the curfew hours.