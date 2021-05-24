Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf

The Nabouwalu wharf in Bua, Vanua Levu is now a restricted area from the public during operating hours.

This means that no one, apart from boat passengers, freight truck drivers, and frontline workers are allowed in the wharf area when loading or offloading of cargo ships is happening.

This is part of the Ministry of Health’s efforts to strengthen border control measures after two wharf workers tested positive to COVID-19 just a week apart.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they will continue with regular screening and swabbing of all individuals involved in the wharf operations.

The two index cases, one from Nabouwalu and the other from Namara Tiri were both detected during routine swabbing.

However, Doctor Fong says despite the strengthening of border control measures there will always be the risk of viral leakage into the community.

In this instance, he says vaccination with widespread COVID safe measures remains the mainstay in preventing escalated community spread.