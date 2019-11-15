Home

Public-Private Partnership put on hold

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 11, 2020 6:13 am
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete

The Public-Private Partnership programme between the government and Healthcare Fiji Private Limited has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says COVID-19 has placed a lot of challenges on the partnership.

Dr Waqainabete says under the partnership, Health Care Fiji Limited signed an agreement with the government to develop, equip and operate the Ba and Lautoka hospitals.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s a company on their own and they have their discussions, they have a contractual understanding that happens between them and the government of Fiji. At this moment you know everything is on hold.”

Eighty percent of Health Care Fiji Limited is owned by the Fiji National Provident Fund and 20 percent is owned by Aspen Medical of Australia.

