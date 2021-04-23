Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
UN out to assist Fiji’s vaccine efforts|Public health instruction is for everyone says UNICEF|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this afternoon|India in chaos, Fijians need to listen and adhere|Health Ministry sets up isolation facilities|No more movement within containment zone expected|Fijians warned to be honest about travel purpose|Kioa Island on lockdown|Quality and price of PPE in question|Suspension of HEI face-to-face learning extended|Juice selling section at Suva market closed|Superfast testing machine to help MOH|Police remind Namaka residents to wear masks|B1617 called a ‘double mutant’ by experts|Naupoto will not comment on breach by soldiers|Breach of protocol leads to more COVID-19 cases|India variant confirmed as six more test positive|Dr Fong blasts soldiers without careFIJI app|Total lockdown will have severe repercussions|Fiji needs to stop COVID-19 tsunami|120,000 Fijians urgently need screening|COVID-19 LIVE briefing|Next two weeks paramount says Dr Fong|Fijians frustrated over price hike of face masks|Not a time to look for loopholes: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Public health instruction is for everyone says UNICEF

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 3:44 pm
Doctor James Fong confirmed that soldiers who are now tested positive with COVID-19 had breached the protocol while working in the quarantine facility at Tanoa Hotel in Nadi.

United Nations Children’s Fund Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett, has expressed disappointment with those who have been breaching protocols leading to a second wave of COVID-19 in Fiji.

This after confirmation by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong that soldiers who are now tested positive with COVID-19 had breached the protocol while working in the quarantine facility at Tanoa Hotel in Nadi.

Yett says COVID-19 does not discriminate saying that public health instruction is for everyone.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think, it’s extremely important that everyone follows basic public health instructions, the advice is the same. It doesn’t matter if you are a politician, a soldier, a tourist, a man on the street, public health instruction, what keeps the population safe remains the same. The virus does not distinguish between individuals. Everybody has a responsibility here.”

Yett has also assured today that UNICEF stands ready to support Fiji if the need arise for ventilators and personal protective equipment among others.

The UNICEF along with the World Health Organization and Pacific Community had donated testing kits to the Health Ministry today.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.