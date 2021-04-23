Public health instruction is for everyone says UNICEF

United Nations Children’s Fund Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett, has expressed disappointment with those who have been breaching protocols leading to a second wave of COVID-19 in Fiji.

This after confirmation by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong that soldiers who are now tested positive with COVID-19 had breached the protocol while working in the quarantine facility at Tanoa Hotel in Nadi.

Yett says COVID-19 does not discriminate saying that public health instruction is for everyone.

“I think, it’s extremely important that everyone follows basic public health instructions, the advice is the same. It doesn’t matter if you are a politician, a soldier, a tourist, a man on the street, public health instruction, what keeps the population safe remains the same. The virus does not distinguish between individuals. Everybody has a responsibility here.”

Yett has also assured today that UNICEF stands ready to support Fiji if the need arise for ventilators and personal protective equipment among others.

The UNICEF along with the World Health Organization and Pacific Community had donated testing kits to the Health Ministry today.