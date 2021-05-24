Psychosocial support in maritime islands

The recent spike in COVID cases in maritime islands is likely to leave some people in affected communities fearful and anxious.

Medical Chief Adviser, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says health teams sent to Kadavu compromise of professionals who will provide psychosocial support.

Villagers have seen the consequences of the virus on Viti Levu in recent months.

Meanwhile, Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says they are also reaching out to the affected islands to help the Health Ministry.

“For maritime clients the cases are on the rise. We are going to be providing psychosocial support by tele-counselling so we have a toll-free helpline which is available 24/7 and the number is 5626.”

Medical staff on the ground are well trained in mental health support and will provide initial care as well as referrals for cases if required.

