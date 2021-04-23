Psychological support critical for those in isolation

At least fifty-percent of people who are in quarantine facilities are battling high levels of frustration, fear and anxiety.

Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says financial hardships, isolation from family, and comments shared on social media are some of the root causes that can spark various psychological issues.

Singh adds they’ve identified some people with severe psychological effects over the past few days and they will need long-term counselling and psycho-social support services.

She is urging the public to show some remorse to those in quarantine facilities, particularly the recent cases being confirmed.

“Not on stigmatizing, not on playing the blame game, but helping each other, keeping each other safe, following the protocols and guidelines and try to move forward from here – in a positive, helpful and compliant way.”

Singh says they’ve been responding to the needs of Fijians in quarantine facilities since April last year.