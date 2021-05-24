PSV drivers urge Fijians to get vaccinated

Minibus and taxi operators are pleading with eligible Fijians to get vaccinated.

Following budget consultations with the Minister for Economy, public service vehicle drivers want nothing more than to be able to earn for their families, but this requires Fijians to be vaccinated.

Central Eastern Minibus Association President, Naresh Chand says their requests for fuel rebates, spare parts and tyres, will not be as beneficial if they are not able to operate at full capacity.

“As soon as they get a chance, they should go and get themselves vaccinated, so in that regard, the quicker we can do this, the earlier we can go back to normal.”

Fiji Taxi Association Secretary, Ashwin Lal says Public Service Vehicle drivers are grateful that their views were heard during the virtual budget consultations.

“It was like the first time that the government has invited the Fiji Taxi Association to be part of a budget consultation.”

The 2021/22 National Budget will be announced on the 16th of next month at 7.30pm.

