COVID-19
PSV drivers arrested for breaching health restrictions

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 12:40 pm
[Source: Fiji Police/Facebook]

Five Public Service Vehicle Drivers are among the 80 people arrested in the last 24-hours for breaching the health restrictions and curfew orders

The PSV drivers were arrested in the Western Division as they were found to have breached the 50 percent capacity

The Western Division recorded thirty-nine cases including nine who are in their 20’s and 30’s and all were found to either be returning from a grog session or walking home intoxicated.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for drunk and loitering in the Natabua area as well as a 63-year-old man who was also found intoxicated.

Three others were found drunk and loitering at Ram Asre Road in Lautoka WHILE two others in their 40’s were arrested for a similar case at Naikabula.

The remaining 18 cases are all alcohol-related, recorded in the Ba, Lautoka, and Ra areas.

Five farmers in the Northern Division were found intoxicated at Tunuloa in Cakaudrove.

The Eastern Division recorded twenty-six cases whereby seven farmers of Nasikeba were found drunk during curfew hours, seven others were arrested for a similar case at the Sawani Shopping Centre while five other alcohol-related cases were recorded at Levuka.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for loitering during curfew hours in Toga, four others were found intoxicated at the Waila Feeder Road while two other liquor-related cases were recorded in Nakasi.

Of the ten cases recorded in the Southern Division, five were found drinking liquor at Makosoi in Deuba, four other cases of curfew breaches recorded at Tacirua while a 35-year-old man was found drunk and loitering during curfew hours at Savura.

