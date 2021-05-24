PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity

Police issued 201 Public Health Infringement Notices for breach of various COVID-19 protocols over the last two days.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho says failure to wear face masks continues to top the list of notices issued with 172 reported cases.

Qiliho says that two PSV drivers were booked for failing to comply with orders pertaining to the entering/exiting of a containment zone.

One PSV driver was booked for failing to comply with the 50 percent passenger capacity regulation.

He adds that 20 reports of failure to wear a mask in a Public Service were recorded and four for breach of curfew, two notices were issued for social gatherings.

Qiliho says that unless and until an official announcement is made of any changes, Police will continue to enforce the health regulations accordingly.

