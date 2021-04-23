PS hits out at youth group spotted in Lami

The Permanent Secretary for Health during a media briefing this evening strongly condemned issues of overcrowding in public spaces.

Dr James Fong was disappointed after witnessing so much movement among Fijians in shops, even at a picnic spot in Lami.

He adds that such gatherings are still restricted as the congregation of any size can become the super spreader of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong highlighted that the 19 young people who were enjoying their time at the picnic spot can pose major risks to their families.

“A young person carrying this highly-transmissible variant of the virus from that picnic to their parents or grandparent — someone with a much higher chance of losing their life. This is a fact: Something as simple as a picnic could get people killed. That is why I’m asking every mother and father in Fiji to please keep their children at home. The schools are closed, your children are in your care.”

Dr Fong maintains that travel through containment areas is highly restricted.

He adds they are not issuing day passes to anyone for regular travel across the borders.