Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Muanikoso records three new COVID-19 cases, area locked down|Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off|MCTTT establishes digital portal|Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown|Estimated 3,000 food packs to be distributed today|Rakiraki containment zone lifted|PS Health acknowledges efforts by Police|Officers caught drinking kava at roadblock|Muanikoso family followed protocol|RFMF and Police to monitor Nadali short cuts|PS denounces misinformation|Education will not be a COVID-19 casualty: Akbar|Essential services will be provided within Sawani borders|Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19|Self-isolate if you are told says Health Ministry|Police warns people against crossing containment borders|Barbershops in Labasa issued closure notice|Pearl Resort declared a quarantine facility|Students face challenges with online learning|Air New Zealand cancelled freight flight to Fiji|Five new cases in Muanikoso, as security man poses high risk|Four arrested for operating non-essential business|Second dose of vaccination begins|Police looking into claims made by Raiwaqa woman|Nadali residents live in fear as COVID cases increase|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

PS Health acknowledges efforts by Police

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 12:10 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong took time today to visit officers in Suva.

He met with officers based at the Command and Control Centre at the Totogo Police Station.

Dr Fong acknowledged the frontliners for their tireless efforts, sacrifices, and commitment during this time.

Article continues after advertisement

He also assured them that success doesn’t come by luck and that it only comes from hard work, persistence and most of all, love for what they do.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.