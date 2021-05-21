PS Health acknowledges efforts by Police

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong took time today to visit officers in Suva.

He met with officers based at the Command and Control Centre at the Totogo Police Station.

Dr Fong acknowledged the frontliners for their tireless efforts, sacrifices, and commitment during this time.

Article continues after advertisement

He also assured them that success doesn’t come by luck and that it only comes from hard work, persistence and most of all, love for what they do.