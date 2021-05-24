PS clarifies booster shot administration

Frontliners and Fijians with comorbid issues who were the first to receive the COVID-19 jabs will be prioritized for the booster shot.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says it is expected that the immunity of these individuals will start to wane.

The Ministry is in the planning phase of the booster doses.

“We are working on getting booster doses for all of them as you understand the front liners and vulnerable were among the first to get it. So we expect that their immunity will start waning very soon.”

Doctor Fong says they will be carrying out the mop-up exercise with the available vaccines.

He adds they have stock that can be utilized and will use them effectively.