Provincial leaders urged to encourage vaccination

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 28, 2021 4:27 pm

Leaders of the 14 provinces have been urged to encourage their people to get their COVID-19 jab.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s – “Nai Lalakai” programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government needs the support of the Vanua and the church now more than ever, in the fight against COVID-19.

Bainimarama says the time to get the message across is now to ensure that people are safe from the virus.

“The Vanua during the Bose Vanua is also being used to create more awareness on the need for every eligible Fijian to get the vaccination. The church leaders have also supported the effort as we work to get our lives back on track. This support is needed no more than ever.”

Bainimarama says the misinformation that Fiji is losing the fight against the virus is a lie.

“False statements on social media should not sway you. Know that Fiji is still fighting against the virus, our frontliners are still working to help us win the battle. This is the time we need your support.”

The Prime Minister also commended the efforts by the Roko Tui Dreketi and the Tui Namosi and the Ba Province as they continue to preach on the need to get the vaccination to members of their provinces.

