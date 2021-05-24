Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold

Fiji should expect certain changes as our vaccination coverage treads closer to the 80 percent threshold.

As of yesterday, 74.8 percent of the target population have received their second dose and are considered fully vaccinated nationwide.

The Fijian government had revealed earlier that at the 80 percent threshold, the curfew will be from 11pm to 4 am and all businesses will fully re-open to fully vaccinated individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

All sports –– including team sports –– can be played again, like rugby, football, and netball, and stadiums can re-open also.

The Ministry of Health is targeting to vaccinate a total population of 618,173 people aged 18 years and over.

Of these, 96 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.