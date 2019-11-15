Promoting economic recovery is critical

The Fiji Forward series roundtable discussion about promoting economic recovery has seen active participation from various sectors in the country.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya says the forum allows representative from different sectors to highlight their issues and brainstorm ideas of how it can be addressed.

Koya says collaboration between the private sector, government and other stakeholders is critical to see us through during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us the rules may change in terms of how we are doing business overseas and rules for trade change depending on what opportunities will be availed to us and the diversification that’s required for us to take us back to where we want to”.

US ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says the initiative allows the exchange of expert ideas and will help stimulate economic activity in small island countries.

“We did an international web dialogue with colleagues at the State Department charged with stimulating business investment between our countries”.

The Minister says the roundtable discussion allows them to re-look at ways of conducting trade and businesses in this current circumstances.