Prince Charles Park on standby as isolation centre

Prince Charles Park in Nadi has been considered for isolation and screening purposes.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar, says they stand ready to assist the Health Ministry should the need arise.

Given the danger and risk of the B1-617 variant, the Minister says all their facilities will be made available.

“Discussions did take place in Nadi, for Prince Charles Park to be used for isolation, or fever testing or for any other purposes if the need arises.”

Prince Charles Park has a seating capacity of more than 18,000 people.