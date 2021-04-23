Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers|NZ says it stands ready to help us|Border checks more stringent|Prince Charles Park on standby as isolation centre|Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions|Thousands screened in Lautoka|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|More relief for FNPF members|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|Screening underway for garment workers|Ra source still not confirmed|Soldiers stood down|Rakiraki case a cause for concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Movement between containment zones to be investigated|Schools converted into quarantine facilities|Donate blood if you can says MOH|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Prince Charles Park on standby as isolation centre

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 30, 2021 4:02 pm
[File Photo]

Prince Charles Park in Nadi has been considered for isolation and screening purposes.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar, says they stand ready to assist the Health Ministry should the need arise.

Given the danger and risk of the B1-617 variant, the Minister says all their facilities will be made available.

Article continues after advertisement

“Discussions did take place in Nadi, for Prince Charles Park to be used for isolation, or fever testing or for any other purposes if the need arises.”

Prince Charles Park has a seating capacity of more than 18,000 people.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.