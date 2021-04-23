Home

Prime Minister visits Procurement Office

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 12:42 pm

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today visited the Fiji Procurement Office where the logistic arrangements are being made for the distribution of Food Ration Packs.

Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum were present there earlier today as the food rations are being loaded.

The Food Ration Packs are being distributed to families in need along the Suva/Nausori corridor that is currently in lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

Last night, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong highlighted that they have 30,000 food packs currently with them and they have the ability to arrange for more.

People who are living within the Suva-Nausori corridor can call 161 if they run out of food during the curfew period which will be free.

