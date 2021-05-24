Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has stressed that the COVID-19 vaccine is the key that will open the gates to normal life in Fiji.

After receiving his second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Bainimarama is urging Fijians to get vaccinated for themselves and their families.

In a post on his official Facebook account, Bainimarama says people should also get vaccinated for their fellow Fijians and their country.

He also wrote that he holds a proud “V” for vaccines and the victory they can bring over COVID-19.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Australia, India, and New Zealand, through whose support Fijians are guaranteed enough vaccines to inoculate our adult population within a few months.

Bainimarama says he would have waited gladly for his vaccination until every Fijian received theirs, but he also wanted to show everyone that he believes in the vaccine that he is asking people to accept.

He reiterated how vaccines have saved the world from diseases that used to cause untold misery-like smallpox and polio adding that this COVID-19 vaccine is no different.

Bainimarama says this vaccine is the right thing for each individual’s health and safety.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that almost half the country’s adults have already received one dose, and a good number have received two doses.

As he congratulated those who have been vaccinated, Bainimarama says at the pace we are on, enough Fijians will be vaccinated for Fiji to turn the page on this bleak period in our history and start to live a normal life again.

He says people will be able to socialize, play sports, gather in houses of worship, will welcome visitors back once again adding that this is surely something to look forward to.