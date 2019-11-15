Home

Prime Minister salutes health workers and police

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 6:10 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has hailed the doctors, nurses, disciplined forces and healthcare staff, calling them the frontline soldiers in Fiji’s war against the Coronavirus.

Bainimarama says in Fiji, our “heroes” are usually found on the rugby field, but as the global COVID-19 pandemic has derailed plans for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games a new kind of hero is emerging as the pride of Fiji –– our healthcare heroes.

With the lockdown of the greater Suva confined area coming into effect from 5am, three hundred essential healthcare workers, along with many police officers, moved into and out of the confined area.

[Source: Fijian Government]

The Prime Minister says many left their families behind so they can continue their life-saving work in our healthcare facilities and in enforcing our health protection measures.

These Fijians are the heroes we need in the face of the coronavirus crisis says Bainimarama.

He called them the true Most Valuable Players on Team Fiji.

The Prime Minister also stressing that people should stay at home, respect the sacrifices of our healthcare heroes and help them save lives.


He urged Fijians to show them solidarity and share the spirit of “Vei Lomani”.

“Vei lomani” doesn’t translate perfectly into the English language, but in iTaukei, it en-captures an emotion that has instilled so many Fijians, no matter where they live in Fiji, what language they speak or what background they come from – with hope as we work together to combat coronavirus.

Bainimarama says other Fijians have done the same.

These include those farmers growing and carting produce to bring to the boundaries of confinement areas in Suva and Lautoka, those serving in our disciplinary forces who work long hours to enforce our safety directives, and all those essential workers who are keeping the country running.

He urged all Fijians to carry this love and responsibility, in their hearts in the days, weeks, and months ahead as our nation fights COVID-19.

Click here for more on COVID-19

