COVID-19
President acknowledges Australia for assistance

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 30, 2021 12:01 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

President Major General Retired, Jioji Konrote received a virtual courtesy call from the Governor-General of Australia David Hurley.

The call was a welcome gesture for both the Head of State and Governor-General as it allowed for discussions around the different effects COVID-19 has on both nations.

Konrote acknowledged Australia for its leadership in international COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government]

He says Australia’s continued advocacy and commitment to the ‘Vuvale’ program, particularly through the delivery of vaccines has indeed strengthened the bonds of solidarity and cooperation.

Konrote says COVID-19 continues to adversely affect much of the world, including Fiji and Australia.

He adds that Australia is also facing its challenges with COVID-19, but they are continuously dedicated to ensuring their collective health, prosperity and security is not compromised.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

