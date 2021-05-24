COVID-19
President acknowledges Australia for assistance
June 30, 2021 12:01 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]
President Major General Retired, Jioji Konrote received a virtual courtesy call from the Governor-General of Australia David Hurley.
The call was a welcome gesture for both the Head of State and Governor-General as it allowed for discussions around the different effects COVID-19 has on both nations.
Konrote acknowledged Australia for its leadership in international COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy.
He says Australia’s continued advocacy and commitment to the ‘Vuvale’ program, particularly through the delivery of vaccines has indeed strengthened the bonds of solidarity and cooperation.
Konrote says COVID-19 continues to adversely affect much of the world, including Fiji and Australia.
He adds that Australia is also facing its challenges with COVID-19, but they are continuously dedicated to ensuring their collective health, prosperity and security is not compromised.
