COVID-19
Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 22, 2021 12:28 pm
Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination

More than 100 pregnant women have gotten their Moderna vaccination at the Nadi Special School today.

A number of ladies are also already waiting at the school to get their first dose.

Speaking to FBC News after getting her injection, Emele Raidole says its comforting to know that she will be fully protected in 28 days time.

Article continues after advertisement


Emele Raidole

Raidole says getting the vaccination was important to protect her and her unborn child.

The 29-year-old mother has also praised the efforts of the Fiji and US Governments for bringing in the Moderna vaccines.

The Moderna vaccines are also being administered nationwide especially for pregnant ladies and the elderly.

