Precautionary measures must be taken: WHO

The current COVID-19 situation in Fiji is not surprising.

World Health Organization’s Representative to the Pacific Doctor Mark Jacobs says the case numbers are rising globally which is a reminder that the virus is still in our midst.

Doctor Jacobs says there is still uncertainty around COVID-19 however it is confirmed that it will be with us for a longer period of time.

Therefore, he adds that basic precautionary measures must be undertaken.

“Ensure basic things like trying to keep away from crowded places, particularly crowded indoor places, if you can. Wear a mask, particularly if you are in crowds, and wash your hands regularly. All of these sorts of messages that people have been hearing for a couple of years now are still relevant.”

Doctor Jacobs says bringing back COVID safety measures that were used during the acute outbreak will reduce the risk of vulnerable Fijians suffering the severe consequences of COVID-19.

He adds that vaccination with COVID safe measures will keep the number of people needing hospital care very low and ensure that the health care load remains manageable.