Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19|Villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown|Postal service not affected despite COVID case|First-drive through swab service underway|More than 600 cases and one death|Special school to provide GOP services|More swabbing and testing as cases continue to surge|Vaccination for pregnant women from next week|61.9% of target population receives first dose|More leaders call for Fijians to get vaccinated|More assistance to be provided by Australia|NZ ready to assist Fiji|COVID-19 strategy changed to mitigation|Another AUSMAT team to arrive tomorrow|Narewa Village in lockdown for 14 days|Parents, teachers and guardians urged to get vaccinated|Agriculture Central offices closed temporarily|COVID cases spike and death toll increases|15-year-old is Fiji's youngest COVID death|Average daily newly cases continues to increase|Vaccination remains important part of response to COVID: Dr Morris|Make up your mind and be vaccinated says Tikoduadua|Chilly House restaurant opens in Brown Street|Vaccination incentives may be considered|Ba District aiming for 99% vaccination rate|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 12:45 pm
[File Photo]

The Public Rental Board property along Mead Road in Nabua, Suva, has become one of many hotspots for COVID-19 in the Central Division.

11 cases of COVID-19 were recorded from the PRB Mead Road cluster in the 24 hour period ending yesterday at 8 am.

This comes a little over 14 days after a scuffle between a group of youth who were drunk and disorderly.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu had warned that such events could influence the spread of the virus.

Tudravu says despite warnings and advisories people continue to be self-centred.

The only other cluster to record higher infections in the last update is the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces with 15 cases.

Most other cases were detected in screening and health facilities.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.