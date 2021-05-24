PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19

The Public Rental Board property along Mead Road in Nabua, Suva, has become one of many hotspots for COVID-19 in the Central Division.

11 cases of COVID-19 were recorded from the PRB Mead Road cluster in the 24 hour period ending yesterday at 8 am.

This comes a little over 14 days after a scuffle between a group of youth who were drunk and disorderly.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu had warned that such events could influence the spread of the virus.

Tudravu says despite warnings and advisories people continue to be self-centred.

The only other cluster to record higher infections in the last update is the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces with 15 cases.

Most other cases were detected in screening and health facilities.

