PRB and HART rent payment deferred

The Public Rental Board has deferred the rent payment of its tenants for the next three months.

Housing and Community Development Minister Premila Kumar revealed this while providing an update on the COVID-19 relief provided by the Housing Authority of Fiji, the Public Rental Board, and the Housing Assistance Relief Trust.

Kumar says at the end of rent deferment period or when the tenants are in a position to pay rent, they will enter into an agreement on the repayment of the deferred rent.

She says this will be based on the household income and level of disposable income.

The Minister adds those tenants who can afford to pay the weekly rent will continue to pay.

She also says that PRB has also put all eviction notices on hold for the time being.

The Housing Minister says currently, there are over 1600 households occupying PRB flats while HART provides housing assistance to 832 households and over 2,700 clients have loan facilities with the housing authority.

“It is important to note that these relief packages are strictly for those customers whose income has been affected and both institutions are thoroughly screening the applications to ensure that there is no misuse of these relief initiatives”.

The rent repayment for HART has also been put on hold.

Rent charges for HART tenants are dependent on their weekly income. This can vary from subsidized rates ranging from $1 to $10 per week.