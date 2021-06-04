Home

Practicing COVID-19 measures can save lives

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 4, 2021 7:02 pm

The Ministry of Health’s Incident Management Team is fully engaged in spearheading and facilitating every aspect of the government response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Fiji.

In a statement, the Ministry says they will have to employ other effective preventative measures and this includes mask-wearing and social distancing.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says it is distressing to see that after all these months, some people still refuse to accept and follow simple measures.

Dr Fong says the measures in place may be inconvenient, but it is necessary for mitigating the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry is urging everyone to cooperate with the surveillance teams as this assists in preventing positive patients from transmitting the virus to others, and it allows health care workers to observe them and provide medical attention when needed.

Dr Fong says these measures are important as they could save lives.

